NASA to launch the Artemis 1 today: Here’s how to watch

By CNBCTV18.com

NASA's ambitious Artemis 1 Moon program is set to launch today. The Artemis 1 was supposed to lift off on Monday, but due to fuel and engine issues, NASA had to abort the launch attempt. After deliberation and careful examination of the issue, the team decided to schedule the next attempt for September 3.

The launch window for the second attempt opens at 2:17 pm EDT (11:47 pm IST) till 4:47 pm EDT (2:17 am IST). The Artemis 1 will take off from Pad 39B of NASA's Kennedy Space Center anytime within the launch window.

NASA will host a series of webcasts leading up to the launch of the uncrewed Artemis 1 launch, which will mark the first test flight of the Space Launch System (SLS) mega rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft. The launch day webcast will feature guests like actors Chris Evans, Jack Black and Keke Palmer.

How to watch the live launch of Artemis-1?

NASA will stream full coverage of the pre-and post-launch events. The live coverage begins at 12:15 p.m. EDT (9:45 pm IST), however, the programming for tanking operations to load propellant into the SLS rocket will start earlier.

NASA’s official YouTube channel will stream the launch day events live.

Additionally, NASA TV will be streaming on Facebook, Twitch, the NASA website, and in 4K on the NASA UHD channel.

Here is the complete schedule for the launch

English-language live launch coverage starts at 9:45 pm IST

Launch window: 11:47 PM until 2:17 PM IST, lift off will occur anytime in between.

3:30 AM IST (September 4): The post-launch news conference will be streamed.

7:15 AM IST (September 4) Reporting on the first burn of Orion's outbound trajectory as it approaches the Moon will occur, the exact time will depend on the precise time of the lift-off.

7:45 AM IST (September 4): Reporting on the first Earth images seen while travelling to the Moon from Orion will be released, the exact time of release will depend on the lift-off time.