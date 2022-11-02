Homescience news

NASA to launch resupply mission to International Space Station on November 6

By CNBCTV18.com

Expedition 68, as the mission is called, will be operated by NASA flight engineers Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada.

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will be undertaking its next resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on November 6. The cargo resupply mission will take off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island and undertaken by multinational aerospace and defence company Northrop Grumman. Expedition 68, as the mission is called, will be operated by NASA flight engineers Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada.

The cargo shuttle will arrive at the ISS on November 8 carrying research equipment, crew supplies, and hardware. The payload will be carried by Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft that is going to be carried to space atop its Antares rocket. This mission will be the 18th resupply mission undertaken by Northrop Grumman. The Cygnus spacecraft has been named SS Sally Ride, after Sally Kristen Ride, an American astronaut and physicist who was the first woman astronaut and the third woman in space.
Some of the hardware and research equipment aboard the resupply mission include a scientific mission to study 3D biological printing of human tissue in space, a study to understand catastrophic mudflows that can occur after wildfires, the first satellites from Uganda and Zimbabwe, a study over how microgravity influences ovary function, a study over whether space-grown plants can transmit their adapted changes through seeds to the next generation, and hardware for the installation of Roll-Out Solar Arrays.
Those interested in watching the launch can see the live broadcast on the agency’s website - www.nasa.gov/live - or on their YouTube and Twitter handles. The NASA app will also have live coverage of the event along with regular updates about the journey until the resupply mission docks with the ISS.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
