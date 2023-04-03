NASA unveils crew set to fly around the moon in Artemis 2 mission in 2024

The crew of three Americans and one Canadian will be the first humans to fly toward the moon in more than 50 years.

NASA on Monday announced the names of the four astronauts who will make up the crew of the Artemis II mission, the first manned lunar mission in over 50 years. The mission will involve a fly-by of the moon and a 10-day journey back to Earth. The crew includes three Americans and one Canadian.

The four astronauts are: Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Reid Wiseman of NASA, and Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency.

Reid Wiseman, a former NASA chief astronaut, will serve as the commander of the mission. He will be joined by Victor Glover, who served as the first Black man on the International Space Station and conducted four spacewalks during his 168-day stay, and Christina Koch, who holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman and performed the first three all-women spacewalks.

The fourth crew member is Jeremy Hansen, an active astronaut with the Canadian Space Agency who has yet to travel to space.

The Artemis II mission is part of NASA's Artemis program, which aims to land the first woman and the next man on the moon by 2024. The mission will test the capabilities of the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System rocket, which will be used for future manned lunar missions.