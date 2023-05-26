NASA’s SuperBIT balloon returns to earth after completing nearly 40-day flight

The balloon completed a record of five full circuits about the Southern Hemisphere during its journey while floating at mid-latitudes.

NASA has announced that its globetrotting SuperBIT balloon successfully completed a flight test on May 25. The super pressure balloon carrying the Super Pressure Balloon Imaging Telescope (SuperBIT) became the first science mission of NASA to complete two full revolutions of the Southern Hemisphere floating at mid-latitudes.

The objective of the SuperBIT telescope was to capture images of galaxies in the visible-to-near ultraviolet light spectrum, with a goal to map dark matter around galaxy clusters.

As per the US space agency, the mission began at 11:42 am local time on April 16 from New Zealand's Wānaka Airport and was completed at 9:27 am on May 25, taking 39 days and 14 hours.

Debbie Fairbrother, NASA’s Balloon Program Office chief at the Agency’s Wallops Flight Facility said, “This flight was, bar none, our best to date with the balloon flying nominally in the stratosphere and maintaining a stable float altitude.”

NASA identified a safe landing area over southern Argentina and sent flight termination commands at 8:37 am local time on May 25.

Following the commands, the 18.8-million-cubic-foot (532,000-cubic-meter) balloon detached itself from the payload and deflated.

Meanwhile, the payload floated safely to the ground on a parachute touching down in an unpopulated 122 km northeast of Gobernador Gregores, Argentina.

NASA has already coordinated with Argentine officials for the recovery of the payload and balloon.

However, the balloon’s predicted flight path would have taken it to areas with little sun exposure over the next few days which posed some risk to maintaining its power as it is recharged by solar panels.

Thus, identifying the land-crossing as an opportunity for the agency to safely conclude the flight, NASA decided to terminate the mission and recover the balloon and payload.

The next mission for NASA’s balloon program is a science mission launching from the agency’s Columbia scientific balloon facility in July. The program is controlled by the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia and conducts around 10 to 15 flights each year from launch sites worldwide.