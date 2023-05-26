NASA’s SuperBIT balloon returns to earth after completing nearly 40-day flight

The balloon completed a record of five full circuits about the Southern Hemisphere during its journey while floating at mid-latitudes.

NASA has announced that its globetrotting SuperBIT balloon successfully completed a flight test on May 25. The super pressure balloon carrying the Super Pressure Balloon Imaging Telescope (SuperBIT) became the first science mission of NASA to complete two full revolutions of the Southern Hemisphere floating at mid-latitudes.

The objective of the SuperBIT telescope was to capture images of galaxies in the visible-to-near ultraviolet light spectrum, with a goal to map dark matter around galaxy clusters.

As per the US space agency, the mission began at 11:42 am local time on April 16 from New Zealand's Wānaka Airport and was completed at 9:27 am on May 25, taking 39 days and 14 hours.