NASA successfully launches first commercial rocket from Australian spaceport

NASA successfully launched a rocket from the newly constructed Arnhem Space Centre in the Northern Territory of Australia early on Monday. It marked the country’s first commercial space launch and first of the three launches that are scheduled to take place in Australia.

Bad weather and troublesome winds caused the countdown to be aborted several times before the launch. The rocket finally took off from the Arnhem Space Centre on the Dhupuma Plateau, near Nhulunbuy at about half past midnight (ACST) on Monday.

The rocket is expected to fly about 300 kilometres into space above Arnhem Land. Post launch it was visible for about 10 seconds, before it exited the earth's atmosphere.

It is NASA’s first launch from a commercial spaceport outside the United States and Australia’s first launch in more than 27 years.

The rocket is carrying an X-ray quantum calorimeter, which will help scientists of the University of Michigan to measure interstellar X-rays with precision. It will provide new data on the structure and evolution of the cosmos.

According to NASA, it will enable astrophysics studies that are only possible in the Southern Hemisphere. Scientists hope that it will help them study the impact of a star's light on the habitability planets nearby.

About 75 NASA personnel were present in Arnhem Land for the launch. The inaugural launch was the first of three scheduled launches to take place during June and July this year, and the next rocket launch is expected to blast off on July 4, 2022.

NASA last launched rockets from Australia in 1995, from the Royal Australian Air Force Woomera range complex in South Australia. The Arnhem Space Centre is being operated by Equatorial Launch Australia. The organisation is taking part in future launches and projects of NASA as well.