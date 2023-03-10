English
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 prepares for splashdown: Where to watch the event live

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 10, 2023 10:58:51 AM IST (Published)

The SpaceX Crew-5 is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) at 12:35 am IST (2:05 am EST) on Saturday. NASA is providing full coverage of the SpaceX Crew-5 mission return to Earth. It will be live-streamed on NASA Television.

SpaceX’s Crew-5 astronaut mission for NASA is set to depart the International Space Station on March 11. The Crew-5 capsule is scheduled to undock at 12:35 am IST wrapping up five months in orbit.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule will have NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina and Japan’s Koichi Wakata on board.
The deorbit burn will kick off the splashdown at 7 pm IST (8:25 pm EST) on Saturday with a splashdown expected to occur around 7:49 am on Sunday, March 11 (9:19 pm EST on Saturday).
The Crew-5 mission launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on October 5, 2022. Marking a historic lift-off, the mission saw Mann become the first Native American woman to reach space and Kikina the first Russian to fly to orbit on a private American spacecraft.
The astronauts spent an eventful time off Earth as they were treated to some gorgeous auroral displays. The crew say two Russian vehicles dock to the ISS, a Soyuz crew-carrying craft and a robotic Progress freighter.
Where to watch the splashdown?
NASA is providing full coverage of the SpaceX Crew-5 mission return to Earth. The live coverage of the undocking starts at 10:30 am IST on Saturday, March 10 (12 am EST on Saturday). It will be live-streamed on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website at https://www.nasa.gov/live.
After the undocking, the coverage of Crew-5’s return will continue with audio only, and full coverage will resume at the start of the splashdown broadcast.
Real-time audio between Crew-5 and flight controllers at NASA’s Mission Audio stream will feature conversations with astronauts aboard the space station and a live video feed from the orbiting laboratory.
Following the Crew-5 mission, the SpaceX mission Crew-6 arrived at the orbiting lab early on Friday morning March 3 aboard the Dragon Endeavour.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
