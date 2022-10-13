By CNBCTV18.com

Electric vehicle manufacturers have been trying to reduce charging times for their cars. Longer charging times are one of the drawbacks of EVs. The main hurdle in providing faster charging to EVs is linked to overheating of batteries. But, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) believes that its new space-cooling technology may help EVs charge within five minutes.

NASA scientists developed the Flow Boiling and Condensation Experiment (FBCE) last year in an attempt to test two-phase fluid flow and heat transfer systems. As future NASA missions will require sophisticated cooling systems, the FCBE tested the viability of one of the more promising ones – subcooled flow boiling.

In a two-phase fluid flow system, heat is transferred to a central flow channel containing a liquid coolant. As the temperature rises, the liquid starts to boil which results in small bubbles being formed along the wall of the flow channel. The departing bubbles cause the churn of the coolant inside leading to the movement of colder coolant from within the channel to move towards the walls. “This process efficiently transfers heat by taking advantage of both the liquid’s lower temperature and the ensuing change of phase from liquid to vapour,” a NASA blog explained.

By supplying the coolant into the channel at a temperature just under its boiling point - known as subcooled liquid - the transfer of heat was even more efficient. This same technology could be used in EV chargers by filling the charging cable with a non-conductive coolant to transfer the heat and make the electric transfer more efficient.

As a result, a group of scientists at Purdue University found that they could remove up to 24.22 kilowatts of heat. This allows the new charging cable to provide up to 2,400 amperes in charging potential nearly twice that of the 1,400 amperes required to charge an EV in five minutes and magnitudes more than the 350 amperes provided by commercial chargers and around the 120 amperes of home EV chargers.

The use of this technology can not only speed up charging for EVs but also reduce the size of chargers and charging cables significantly. This can allow more charging spots to be built up, removing two of the key barriers against global EV adoption.