NASA shares picture of Chandrayaan-3 lander on Moon as spotted by its lunar satellite

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared an unseen picture of the Chandrayaan-3 lander, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s third lunar mission to the moon. The spacecraft landed near the South Pole of the Moon on August 23. The picture, shared by NASA, was taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft on August 27, four days after the historic soft-landing.

NASA Marshall shared the picture on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “NASA's LRO spacecraft recently imaged the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the Moon’s surface.”

.@NASA's LRO spacecraft recently imaged the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the Moon's surface. The ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) Chandrayaan-3 touched down on Aug. 23, 2023, about 600 kilometers from the Moon's South Pole.

According to NASA, the LRO Camera (LROC) has taken an oblique view at a 42-degree slew angle of the lander days after the soft landing on the Moon. The bright halo spotted around the vehicle resulted from the rocket plume when it interacted with the fine-grained regolith or soil on the Moon’s surface.

NASA’s LRO is managed by Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland and works for the Science Mission Directorate at the headquarters in Washington. LRO was launched on June 18, 2009, with the purpose of collecting data with its seven powerful instruments. The spacecraft has made an invaluable contribution to gathering information about the Moon. The LROC is managed and operated by Arizona State University.

Hours prior to NASA’s picture being released, ISRO put out a 3-dimensional or 3D Anaglyph image of the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander from the South Pole. The tweet said, “The Anaglyph presented here is created using NavCam Stereo Images, which consist of both a left and right image captured onboard the Pragyan Rover.”

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Anaglyph is a simple visualization of the object or terrain in three dimensions from stereo or multi-view images.The Anaglyph presented here is created using NavCam Stereo Images, which consist of both a left and right image captured onboard the Pragyan Rover.

The Vikram Lander and its companion, the Pragyan Rover, have completed their primary objectives at the lunar South Pole. The lander and the rover both have now been set to go for sleep mode and all the respective payloads are also switched off. They will be awake by the next sunrise, which is expected to fall around on September 22, 2023.