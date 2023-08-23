NASA selects geology team for historic Artemis 3 crewed Moon landing mission

NASA on Wednesday, August 23, announced that it has selected a geology team for the Artemis 3 mission, the first crewed Moon landing mission in over 50 years. The spacecraft will land astronauts, including the first woman to land on the Moon, near the South Pole, where India's Chandrayaan-3 is stipulated to land today.

John Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, will contribute its principal investigator Brett Denevi to lead the Artemis 3 geology team. Her team will work with NASA to determine the mission’s geological science objectives and design the geology surface campaign that the Artemis astronauts will carry out on the Moon during this historic mission.

The mission will engage a diverse team of co-investigators, including experts such as Lauren Edgar from the US Geological Survey and Katherine Joy from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

Together, they will formulate the science activities for Artemis III astronauts during their lunar excursions, encompassing field geology traverses, observations and the collection of crucial lunar samples.

The team is tasked with developing the surface science plan for the mission to dance scientific discovery and pave the way for long-term exploration.

Insights from samples and data extracted from the Moon's south pole could unravel vital information, NASA claims, as the region is home to some of the oldest lunar sections, estimated to be around 3.85 billion years old.

The team, which was chosen through a dual-anonymous peer review process, will have a budget of $5.1 million to lead the geology for Artemis 3, NASA said in its press release.

Operating in tandem with the broader Artemis Science Team, their efforts will contribute to the establishment of a sustained human presence on the Moon and prepare the groundwork for future missions, including those to Mars.