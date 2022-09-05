    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homescience News

    NASA scientist looks for clues to track meteorite that crashed in Utah

    NASA scientist looks for clues to track meteorite that crashed in Utah

    NASA scientist looks for clues to track meteorite that crashed in Utah
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The meteorite crashed in Utah’s Salt Flat last month, and Peter Jenniskens hopes to find the pieces of the space rock that fell from the sky.

    A scientist from NASA has taken to the skies to look for clues about a meteorite that tore through Utah skies weeks earlier.
    Peter Jenniskens is trying to track down the path of the meteorite that crashed in Utah last month, and he hopes to spot the pieces that fell across the Salt Flats.
    Jenniskens boarded the KSL-TV chopper to look for a hole in the ground where the meteorite hit. According to Jenniskens, the soil where the meteorite supposedly crashed is soft and it would look like the rocks are just punching through.
    ALSO READ: 
    Strongest evidence yet suggests giant meteorites formed continents
    The empty hole that Jenniskens discovered yielded no evidence of the rock. But the information helps with Jenniskens’s main goal.
    “So, it does look like something was dug out here, so it's quite possible a meteorite did fall in this location,” Jenniskens said while exploring the ground as per the KSL report.
    According to Jenniskens, this is an arrow pointing towards the path of the meteorite across the Salt Flats.
    For Jenniskens, it is not about the monetary prize of finding a piece of the meteor or even what it is made of. His goal is to find out where the meteorite came from and the millions of years of information, he can learn from it.
    Each meteorite rock is embedded in information which is evidence of when it left the asteroid belt and how long it spent in space before landing on Earth.
    And even though Jenniskens didn’t find any space rocks, he left with more clues about where to look for them and it's all worth it for them.
    "For me, this is just fascinating. It's the closest you get to touch the skies. I mean, this is really space coming to meet us," Jenniskens said.
    ALSO READ: Martian volcano that erupted billions of years ago left behind rarest of minerals, scientists conclude 
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

    Tags

    Meteor ShowerNASANASA scientistsUtah

    Previous Article

    RIL, Federal Bank, Bajaj Auto and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 5

    Next Article

    Benefits and features of personal accident insurance coverage

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng