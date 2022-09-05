NASA scientist looks for clues to track meteorite that crashed in Utah

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The meteorite crashed in Utah’s Salt Flat last month, and Peter Jenniskens hopes to find the pieces of the space rock that fell from the sky.

A scientist from NASA has taken to the skies to look for clues about a meteorite that tore through Utah skies weeks earlier.

Peter Jenniskens is trying to track down the path of the meteorite that crashed in Utah last month, and he hopes to spot the pieces that fell across the Salt Flats.

Jenniskens boarded the KSL-TV chopper to look for a hole in the ground where the meteorite hit. According to Jenniskens, the soil where the meteorite supposedly crashed is soft and it would look like the rocks are just punching through.

The empty hole that Jenniskens discovered yielded no evidence of the rock. But the information helps with Jenniskens’s main goal.

“So, it does look like something was dug out here, so it's quite possible a meteorite did fall in this location,” Jenniskens said while exploring the ground as per the KSL report.

According to Jenniskens, this is an arrow pointing towards the path of the meteorite across the Salt Flats.

For Jenniskens, it is not about the monetary prize of finding a piece of the meteor or even what it is made of. His goal is to find out where the meteorite came from and the millions of years of information, he can learn from it.

Each meteorite rock is embedded in information which is evidence of when it left the asteroid belt and how long it spent in space before landing on Earth.

And even though Jenniskens didn’t find any space rocks, he left with more clues about where to look for them and it's all worth it for them.

"For me, this is just fascinating. It's the closest you get to touch the skies. I mean, this is really space coming to meet us," Jenniskens said.