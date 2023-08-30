The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced an annular solar eclipse in the United States which will be witnessed on October 14, this year. According to NASA, the solar eclipse is a “ring of fire,” which will move from the Oregon coast to the Gulf of Mexico.

The US space agency informed that it will be relatively smaller in size, the Moon will form a concentric circle and the uncovered rim of the Sun which will be exposed will create a ring of fire. As the Sun is never completely hidden by the Moon during an annular solar eclipse, it can be watched using specialised eye protection made for solar viewing. NASA has warned people not to look directly at the eclipse.

In addition to informing the public that they will be able to see this natural occurrence from Oregon in the north to Texas in the south, they can also watch the live coverage of the solar eclipse through the provided link on their tweet.

Save the date for a solar eclipse: On Oct. 14, a "ring of fire," or annular, eclipse will travel from the U.S. Oregon coast to the Gulf of Mexico. Wherever you are, you can watch it live with us: https://t.co/J9l63O2zUF pic.twitter.com/B94l2lZNqb— NASA (@NASA) August 28, 2023

The live streaming of the celestial even t will be available on the official YouTube channel of NASA. People who will be watching through the official link can ask questions to the scientists in chat as well by using #askNASA. On its YouTube channel, NASA has provided the option of “Notify me” for users who are interested in viewing the live telecast.

Millions of people in the Western Hemisphere can witness the annular solar eclipse, which will be visible in different parts of the United States, Mexico, and several nations in South and Central America.

As explained briefly by NASA, an annular solar eclipse takes place when the Moon is at or near its furthest point from Earth and passes in front of the Sun. According to NASA's official website, as the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and does not completely cover the Sun. As a result, the Moon appears as a dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk, creating what looks like a ring around the Moon