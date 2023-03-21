NASA reports massive solar eruption hit Earth with debris last week

Even though the eruption occurred from the far side of the Sun, its impact was felt on Earth. The eruption may have struck NASA’s Parker Solar Probe ‘head on’ as it approached its 15th closest encounter with the Sun.

A massive eruption on the Sun, known as a coronal mass ejection or CME, blasted off material which struck Earth last week, according to NASA. Based on an analysis by NASA’s Moon to Mars Space Weather Office, the CME travelled at an unusually high speed of 2,127 kilometres (1,321 miles) per second, and the impact was felt on Earth.

NASA classified it as an R (rare) type CME based on its speed.

As per the space agency, the CME erupted from the side of the Sun opposite Earth and it is currently believed that it came from the former active region AR3234.

This active region was on the Earth-facing side of the Sun from late February through early March during which it unleashed 15 moderately intense M-class flares and one powerful X-class flare.

M-class solar flares are considered medium-sized and have the potential to cause brief radio blackouts, while X-class flares are considered major events that can cause worldwide radio blackouts.

The eruption may have struck NASA’s Parker Solar Probe ‘head on’ as it approached its 15th closest encounter with the Sun. It reached within 5.3 million miles of the sun earlier this month.

A day after the CME was unleashed, the probe relayed a green beacon tone signalling that it was in nominal operation mode.

Scientists are awaiting the next data download to know more about the CME. The data download will happen after the spacecraft’s close approach.

Even though the CME erupted from the far side of the Sun, its impact was felt on Earth, as per NASA.

A spacecraft orbiting Earth detected SEPs from the eruption on March 12, meaning the CME was powerful enough to set off a broad cascade of collisions that managed to reach Earth.

The recent CME is what NASA calls a halo as it appears to spread from the sun in a ring shape.

The halo CMEs occur when the solar dispersion is aligned toward or away from Earth, depending on the observer’s position.

CMEs create a shockwave that can accelerate particles to incredible speeds. Known as solar energetic particles, or SEPs, these speedy particles can cover 93 million miles from the Sun to Earth in just 30 minutes.

SEPs are commonly observed after Earth-facing solar eruptions occur and they are less common for eruptions on the far side of the Sun.

NASA’s space weather scientists are analysing the data of the event to learn how it achieved this impressive and far-reaching effect.