Homescience news

NASA postpones Artemis moon rocket launch for the 2nd time

NASA postpones Artemis moon rocket launch for the 2nd time

1 Min(s) Read

By Reuters  IST (Published)

Mini

For the second time in five days, NASA on Saturday halted a countdown in progress and postponed a planned attempt to launch the debut test flight of its giant, next-generation rocket, the first mission of the agency's moon-to-Mars Artemis program.

For the second time in five days, NASA on Saturday halted a countdown in progress and postponed a planned attempt to launch the debut test flight of its giant, next-generation rocket, the first mission of the agency's moon-to-Mars Artemis program.
The latest attempt to launch the 32-story-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion capsule was scrubbed after repeated attempts by technicians to correct a leak of super-cooled liquid hydrogen propellant being pumped into the vehicle's core-stage fuel tanks.

Tags

Artemis 1 rocketNASA

Next Article

NASA to launch the Artemis 1 today: Here’s how to watch