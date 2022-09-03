NASA postpones Artemis moon rocket launch for the 2nd time

By Reuters

For the second time in five days, NASA on Saturday halted a countdown in progress and postponed a planned attempt to launch the debut test flight of its giant, next-generation rocket, the first mission of the agency's moon-to-Mars Artemis program.

