    science Newsnasa postpones artemis moon rocket launch for the 2nd time

    NASA postpones Artemis moon rocket launch for the 2nd time

    Reuters

    For the second time in five days, NASA on Saturday halted a countdown in progress and postponed a planned attempt to launch the debut test flight of its giant, next-generation rocket, the first mission of the agency's moon-to-Mars Artemis program.

    The latest attempt to launch the 32-story-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion capsule was scrubbed after repeated attempts by technicians to correct a leak of super-cooled liquid hydrogen propellant being pumped into the vehicle's core-stage fuel tanks.

    Artemis 1 rocket NASA

