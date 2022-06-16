NASA’s Perseverance rover finds shiny foil piece on Mars, scientists explain what it is

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover has spotted a shiny piece of foil stuck on a rock on the red planet. The photo of the Martian rock that had the piece of foil, with dots visible all across it, stuck to it was captured by the rover's left Mastcam-Z camera on June 13.

According to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the US space agency, this piece of foil is most likely part of a thermal blanket, which may have come from the rocket that landed the Perseverance rover and the Ingenuity Mars helicopter on Mars.

"My team has spotted something unexpected: It's a piece of a thermal blanket that they think may have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jet pack that set me down on landing day back in 2021," the rover team said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Perseverance rover’s team wrote about the people who make thermal blankets. It read, “Think of them as spacecraft dressmakers. They work with sewing machines and other tools to piece together these unique materials.”

The rover landed on Mars in February 2021. It is currently finding evidence of ancient microbial life on Mars as earlier, the presence of water was confirmed on the red planet.