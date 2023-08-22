NASA's Perseverance rover discovers expanding sunspot — know potential impact on Earth

NASA's Perseverance rover has made a significant discovery as it reportedly identified a sunspot on the Sun's southern hemisphere, known as AR3058, that is currently displaying signs of expansion. While this solar phenomenon remains invisible from the Earth's perspective, the sunspot has the potential to grow, which might affect our planet.

The Perseverance rover, primarily stationed on Mars to explore the planet's surface and gather samples, employs its Mastcam-Z camera system to capture daily images of the Sun. This time, however, it captured images of a big sunspot moving across the Sun’s surface last week and during the whole weekend, reported SpaceWeather.com.

What makes this discovery special is Perseverance's unique vantage point. NASA's Perseverance is positioned on Mars and orbiting the far side of the Sun, and because of that the rover can detect emerging sunspots more than a week before they become visible from Earth. SpaceWeather.com explained, “Consider this your one-week warning: A big sunspot is coming.”

While the rover's primary mission revolves around investigating signs of life and collecting samples, its incidental observations of celestial phenomena like sunspots remain noteworthy. These findings will be sent to Earth by a combined NASA-European Space Agency (ESA) mission campaign sometime in the following decade. As per Space.com, the sunspot discovery also highlights the impressive capabilities of the Ingenuity helicopter, initially designed as a technology demonstrator. Now a reliable scout for the Perseverance team, Ingenuity has completed an astonishing 55 flights on the Red Planet.

Additionally, the rover is currently looking into the Jezero crater on Mars, which is thought to have been the site of a huge lake and river delta billions of years ago. This makes it the perfect place to look for potential signs of prehistoric life.

What are sunspots?

Sunspots are regions of the Sun's surface that are comparatively cooler and darker where the magnetic activity is strong. They can sometimes lead to things like solar flares, bursts of high-energy radiation and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) — massive outbursts of solar plasma, that’s why these patches are sometimes referred to as ‘active regions.’ The potential consequences of these events on Earth include disruptions to satellite navigation and power grids, so it’s important to keep monitoring sunspot behaviour.