NASA may have unintentionally destroyed life on Mars 50 years ago, claims German scientist

A German scientist, Dirk Schulze-Makuch, has recently claimed that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA ) had discovered life on the planet Mars 50 years ago but accidentally destroyed it.

Dirk Schulze-Makuch is an astrobiology professor and a faculty member at the Technical University Berlin. In June, Makuch claimed that NASA’s Viking expedition, which began in the mid-1970s, had unintentionally destroyed micro-organisms on Mars. He has since repeated his claims several times.

Under the Viking mission, NASA had sent two landers to Mars which showed the first glimpse of the planet's surface to the world. The spacecraft also performed a biological analysis of the soil and rocks on Mars. The mission then revealed how the volcanoes and slopes on the red planet bear a close resemblance to those in Hawaii. This implied previous exposure to rain.

According to Dirk Schulze-Makuch, the initial Viking experiments introduced water on Mars after infusing it with nutrients and radioactive carbon. This experiment was done with the aim of finding if there were potential microorganisms on the planet. He claims that these potential microbes may have been overwhelmed by the elements introduced into the soil, leading to their demise.

Makuch mentioned that the Viking landers also included an instrument that was capable of detecting organic compounds. The instrument saw trace amounts of chlorinated organics, which were interpreted at the time to be the result of contamination from the Earth itself. Project scientist Gerald Soffen concluded that no life could exist on Mars without organic compounds and claimed, “No bodies, no life”.

Later, the Phoenix lander in 2008 and Curiosity and Perseverance rovers confirmed that indigenous organic compounds do exist on Mars, but in a chlorinated form.

As per Makuch, at the time of those landing the scientists had very little understanding of the Martian environment. Since the Earth is a planet with water bodies, it then seemed reasonable that adding water might coax life to show up in the extremely dry environment. According to Makuch, he and other scientists have learnt about extremely dry places on the Earth, where the gradual progression of life happened as the habitat got more arid.

The scientist explained that if one pours water over these dry adapted lives, it would be similar to hyper-hydrating drowning for such microbes. In this way, he considered that NASA’s experiment conducted 50 years ago may have unintentionally destroyed the lives on Mars.