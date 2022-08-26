NASA’s James Webb telescope detects carbon dioxide in exoplanet atmosphere

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The NASA team used James Webb's Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) for its observations of the transiting planet WASP-39 b whose orbits is observed edge-on rather than from above. This provides researchers with ideal opportunities to probe planetary atmospheres.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured the first clear evidence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of an exoplanet, 700 light years away from the Earth. The finding was on WASP-39b, a gas planet discovered in 2011. The discovery provides important insights into the composition and formation of the planet and offers evidence that the James Webb Telescope may be able to detect and measure carbon dioxide in the thinner atmospheres of other smaller rocky planets in the future, the agency said in a release.

The WASP-39b is a hot gas giant planet which has a mass about the same as Saturn, a diameter 1.3 times greater than Jupiter and is orbiting a Sun-like star about 700 light years away from the Earth. The recent discovery is part of a Webb investigation that includes two other transiting planets, according to NASA. Understanding the atmospheric makeup of planets is critical for knowing their origins and understanding how they evolved.

How was the discovery made?

NASA’s research team used a method called spectroscopy which is based on the principle that different materials emit and interact with different wavelengths or colours of light in different ways, depending on properties like temperature and composition.

Some of the starlight is eclipsed by the planet completely during a transit, causing the overall dimming. Whereas some light is transmitted through the planet's atmosphere.

As different gases absorb different combinations of colours, researchers can analyse small the escaping light and the differences in brightness across a spectrum of wavelengths to determine exactly what the atmosphere is made of.

In the case of WASP-39b, a small hill between 4.1 and 4.6 micrometres presented the first clear, evidence for the presence of carbon dioxide ever detected in a planet outside our solar system.

Significance of the discovery

The discovery of carbon dioxide suggests that similar observations could be carried out in the future on other rocky planets, which may be more hospitable to life.