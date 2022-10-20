NASA’s James Webb Telescope captures Pillars of Creation; look these stunning images

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Pillars of Creation are an area of heightened star formation around 9.4 trillion km away

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released new images of an iconic part of the galaxy. The space organisation’s James Webb Space Telescope captured images of the Pillars of Creation within the Eagle Nebula, revisiting an area that was last captured by astronomers eight years ago using the Hubble Space Telescope.

1

About 9,461,000,000,000 (9.4 trillion) km or around 6500 light years away from our planet, the Eagle or Star Queen Nebula is a cluster of gas and dust. But what’s special about this cosmic entity is the area within the nebula called the Pillars of Creation, where young stars are being formed.

2. The pillars ‘stand out’ of the nebula like grand spires out of the churning ocean. The flecks of light within the dust clouds are stars which have already formed recently, but are now slowly eroding gas clouds made of hydrogen molecules.

3. The Pillars of Creations were first captured by the Hubble Space Telescope in 1994 and have become some of the most iconic space images to be ever captured. The site was revisited multiple times, including the last time in 2014 by Hubble once more.

4. The new image captured by the JWST shows the pillars in new breath-taking clarity with thousands of stars illuminating the image.

5. The image shows the ‘fingertips’ of the pillars, which are many times larger than our entire Solar System, glowing red with energy. Hydrogen molecules in those areas are energised by jets of stellar material being shot out of new stars, glowing red.

6. Smaller red orbs around the edges of the pillars are infant stars. Barely thousands of years old, their infrared glow is captured by the JWST, allowing astronomers to peer through the dust clouds that surround the stars.

7. “Webb’s new look identifies far more precise counts of newborn stars, along with the quantities of gas and dust. This will help us build a clearer understanding of how stars form and burst out of these dusty clouds over millions of years,” explained NASA on Twitter.

This is what you’ve waited for. Journey with us through Webb’s breathtaking view of the Pillars of Creation, where scores of newly formed stars glisten like dewdrops among floating, translucent columns of gas and dust: https://t.co/5ea1kCzU5xHere’s your guided tour ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jFiDDrMUPl— NASA Hallo-Webb Telescope 🕸🕷🎃 (@NASAWebb) October 19, 2022

