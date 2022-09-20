NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope takes first images of Mars; what the results show

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The initial results obtained by the scientists show spectral features with information about Martian dust, icy clouds, the composition of the atmosphere, and the type of rocks found at the planet's surface.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has released the first images of Mars revealing atmospheric data for the planet that will help astronomers identify phenomena and gases that previous instruments couldn’t capture.

The images of Mars' observable disk (the side of the planet lit by the sun and facing the telescope) were captured by JWST’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) delivering data that can be combined with observations made by the Mars rovers and crafts in the Martian orbit.

The astronomers need this data to study the short-term phenomena like Martian weather patterns, dust storms, and even changes caused by the planet's seasons.

The observations will also help scientists identify the presence of water, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and other chemical compounds in the atmosphere.

JWST’s images show the eastern hemisphere of Mars in two infrared wavelengths. The shorter wavelength is a result of reflected sunlight, revealing surface features while the longer wavelength image reveals information about heat emitted from the Martian surface and atmosphere, and concentration of carbon dioxide.

The images could also capture events that happen at different times throughout the Martian day in a single observation.

Earlier, there was a gap in findings from the rovers and observers as information on the atmosphere between zero and 10 km was lacking. Now the JWST can provide a full column view of the atmosphere, as per a report by Space.com.

The images collected by the JEWST can also give hints about the chemical composition of the Martian atmosphere and surface.

For the JWST, imaging closer planets like Mars is difficult as it was designed to detect distant, faint objects. The sunlight reflected from Mars overloads JWST’s detectors, so scientists had to adapt by taking short exposures and only sampling some of the light from the detectors.

Capturing Mars was especially tricky because it moves relatively quickly around the solar system, whereas JWST typically images objects that barely move relative to other stars.