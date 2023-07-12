CNBC TV18
50 stars are born — NASA's James Webb telescope celebrates 1 year in space with close-up of stellar births

By Anand Singha  Jul 12, 2023 9:02:56 PM IST (Updated)

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) celebrated its first year in orbit with an image of a cosmic nursery. Unveiled on Wednesday (July 12), the visual showcases the birth of 50 baby stars within a cloud complex located 390 lightyears from Earth.


The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has reached a remarkable milestone as it celebrates its first year in space by capturing a stunning image of a cosmic nursery. The image, unveiled by NASA on Wednesday (July 12), showcases the birth of 50 baby stars within a cloud complex located 390 light-years away.
The region, known as Rho Ophiuchi, is a relatively tranquil area brimming with illuminated gases, jets of hydrogen, and even dust cocoons harbouring the delicate beginnings of more stars. Each of the young stars captured in the photograph appears to be no larger than our own Sun, providing scientists with unprecedented clarity of this fleeting stage in a star's life.
Klaus Pontoppidan, the project scientist, expressed excitement about the discovery, stating, "Our own Sun experienced a phase like this, long ago, and now we have the technology to witness the beginning of another star's story."
