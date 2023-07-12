50 stars are born — NASA's James Webb telescope celebrates 1 year in space with close-up of stellar births

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) celebrated its first year in orbit with an image of a cosmic nursery. Unveiled on Wednesday (July 12), the visual showcases the birth of 50 baby stars within a cloud complex located 390 lightyears from Earth.

Cheers to our first year! 🥂 Let’s celebrate one year of Webb science by taking a brand-new look at Sun-like stars being born, in this detailed close-up of Rho Ophiuchi, the closest-star-forming region to Earth. https://t.co/jXJgjb4mFj pic.twitter.com/yi891eVDHp— NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) July 12, 2023

The region, known as Rho Ophiuchi, is a relatively tranquil area brimming with illuminated gases, jets of hydrogen, and even dust cocoons harbouring the delicate beginnings of more stars. Each of the young stars captured in the photograph appears to be no larger than our own Sun, providing scientists with unprecedented clarity of this fleeting stage in a star's life.

Klaus Pontoppidan, the project scientist, expressed excitement about the discovery, stating, "Our own Sun experienced a phase like this, long ago, and now we have the technology to witness the beginning of another star's story."