English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homescience NewsNASA James Webb Space Telescope captures Wolf Rayet stars on cusp of death

NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures Wolf-Rayet stars on cusp of death

NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures Wolf-Rayet stars on cusp of death
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 15, 2023 11:24:26 AM IST (Published)

The Wolf-Rayet phase is a fleeting stage which only some massive stars go through before they explode and die. According to NASA’s blog, WR 124 is in the constellation Sagittarius, and it is 30 times as big as our sun.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured the super bright, massive Wolf-Rayet star on the cusp of going supernova. The Wolf-Rayet phase is a stage in a star’s life cycle that only some massive stars go through before they explode and die.

Recommended Articles

View All
Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach? 

Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach? 

Mar 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study

Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study

Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint

Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

These are the cities where freshers have high scope in blue & grey collar jobs in India

These are the cities where freshers have high scope in blue & grey collar jobs in India

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The detailed picture captured by the Webb telescope was released by NASA on Tuesday.
 
Only some of the massive stars in their life cycles go through the brief Wolf-Rayet phase before going supernova.
The observation of the stars was among the first made by the James Webb telescope following its launch in 2021. With the help of infrared equipment, it observed all the gas and dust flung into space by a huge, hot star 15,000 light years away.
ALSO READ |  
NASA's James Webb Telescope discovers its first exoplanet LHS 475 b
The star named WR 124 was seen shimmering in purple like a cherry blossom, as it was in the process of casting off the outer layers which created halos of gas and dust.
The same transitioning star was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope a few decades ago, but it appeared more like a fireball without the delicate details as seen in the shot taken by the Webb telescope.
“We've never seen it like that before. It's really exciting,” said Macarena Garcia Marin, a European Space Agency scientist who is part of the project, was quoted as saying in a Times of India report.
According to NASA’s blog, WR 124 is in the constellation Sagittarius, and it is 30 times as big as our sun. In its current state, the star has already shed enough material to account for 10 suns.
ALSO READ:  NASA shares an incredible picture of nebula that shimmers like a fireworks display
Stars like WR 124 help astronomers understand a crucial period in the early history of the universe. Dying stars similar to the WR 124 first seeded the young universe with heavy elements which were forged in their cores. These elements are now common in the current era, including on Earth.
Also, the origin of cosmic dust can survive a supernova blast and contribute to the universe’s overall “dust budget” which is a great area of interest for astronomers.
Webb’s detailed image of WR 124 will preserve a crucial brief of the turbulent time of transformation. The image promises future discoveries that will reveal more details of the mysteries surrounding cosmic dust.
ALSO READ | James Webb Space to DALL-E 2 — a look at top innovations in tech in 2022
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

James Webb TelescopeNASANASA images

Next Article

Splashdown of Dragon! SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission | WATCH

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X