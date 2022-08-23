NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures new images of Jupiter

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The new pictures of Jupiter shared by NASA are the clearest ones ever taken. The first image captured by the telescope gives a standalone view of Jupiter. It shows that auroras extend to high altitudes above both the northern and southern poles of Jupiter.

Jupiter is often referred to as the ‘chaotic planet’ by scientists as there is a lot going on there. The planet witnesses giant storms, powerful winds, auroras, extreme temperature levels, and pressure conditions. Also, Jupiter is harder to work with than more distant celestial bodies because of how fast it rotates. Therefore, it is extremely challenging to find a lot about the planet's inner life. However, the two new images of the planet shared by the US space agency NASA are likely to be of great help in this regard.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope released two new images of Jupiter on Monday. The pictures of our solar system's largest planet are the clearest so far. “We hadn't really expected it to be this good, to be honest,” said Imke de Pater, a planetary astronomer and professor emerita of the University of California, Berkeley, in a statement.

Pater along with Thierry Fouchet, a professor at the Paris Observatory, analysed the observations. The study was done as part of international collaboration for Webb’s Early Release Science program. “It’s really remarkable that we can see details on Jupiter together with its rings, tiny satellites, and even galaxies in one image,” said Fouchet in an official statement.

According to the US space agency, the telescope's near-infrared camera took the pictures. The camera used three specialised infrared filters to showcase details of Jupiter like its vast storms, swirling winds and blazing auroras.

Sharing the news on Twitter, NASA wrote, “Giant news from a giant planet! @NASAWebb captured a new view of Jupiter in infrared light, uncovering clues to the planet’s inner life. Two moons, rings, and distant galaxies are visible”.

Giant news from a giant planet!@NASAWebb captured a new view of Jupiter in infrared light, uncovering clues to the planet’s inner life. Two moons, rings, and distant galaxies are visible. Get the details: https://t.co/6WKbAQY78z pic.twitter.com/9uaACCPGyU — NASA (@NASA) August 22, 2022 The first image captured by the telescope gives a standalone view of Jupiter. It shows that auroras extend to high altitudes above both the northern and southern poles of Jupiter. Besides, they shine in a filter that is mapped to ‘redder colours’, which according to NASA highlights the “light reflected from lower clouds and upper hazes”. The first image captured by the telescope gives a standalone view of Jupiter. It shows that auroras extend to high altitudes above both the northern and southern poles of Jupiter. Besides, they shine in a filter that is mapped to ‘redder colours’, which according to NASA highlights the “light reflected from lower clouds and upper hazes”.

Meanwhile, the second image gives a wide-field view of the planet. This picture shows Jupiter's faint rings, its two tiny moons called Amalthea and Adrastea, and fuzzy spots in the lower background which may be other galaxies. “This one image sums up the science of our Jupiter system program, which studies the dynamics and chemistry of Jupiter itself, its rings, and its satellite system,” Fouchet added.

Following the breakthrough, researchers are analysing the new data received from the telescope to find out more about our solar system’s largest planet.