NASA implements power hack to extend Voyager 2 mission beyond 2026

Voyager 2 and its twin, Voyager 1, were launched in 1977 and have explored several planets in the outer solar system. The new strategy seems to be working well, and the team has been keeping an eye on the spacecraft for a few weeks.

The Voyager 2 spacecraft of NASA, which is located 12 billion miles away from Earth, can now remain operational until 2026 as against the anticipated shutting down this year following a new power strategy implemented by the US space agency. According to a NASA Jet Propulsion Lab press release, the five scientific instruments aboard the 45-year-old spacecraft can remain functional for at least the next three years.

With power levels gradually diminishing, mission planners initially believed that one of the scientific instruments would have to be shut down this year.

However, the Voyager team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has implemented a new plan that has allowed all five instruments to remain active for an additional period of time. This change was made by redirecting a small amount of power intended for an onboard safety system, which protects Voyager 2 from voltage irregularities. While there is some risk associated with this approach, NASA believes it is worth keeping the scientific instruments operational for longer.

ALSO READ |

Voyager 2 and its twin, Voyager 1, were launched in 1977 and have explored several planets in the outer solar system. These spacecraft have now tickled the outer fringes of the heliosphere, which is a bubble-like region of space surrounding the Sun that protects the Earth from harmful radiation from interstellar space.

Despite experiencing continual decay, the generators on both probes have not affected their scientific gathering. However, mission planners have had to turn off heaters and other non-essential systems to compensate for the ongoing power loss. For Voyager 2, this process had reached the stage where one of the scientific instruments would need to be turned off soon.

With the newly implemented hack, Voyager 2 is now using a small amount of backup power meant for an onboard safety mechanism designed to protect the spacecraft from potentially damaging voltage spikes. Although this approach will not tightly regulate the spacecraft’s voltage, the electrical systems on both probes are still relatively stable, minimising the need for a safety net. The engineering group can also keep an eye on the voltage and take action, if it varies excessively. If Voyager 2's new strategy is successful, the team might also apply it to Voyager 1.

Voyager 1 passed the heliosphere in 2012, while Voyager 2 did the same in 2018, with the gap being the result of Voyager 2’s slower speed and alternate direction. Voyager 1 was less dependent on power than Voyager 2 since an onboard scientific instrument malfunctioned early in the trip, the JPL release mentioned.

ALSO READ | NASA unveils crew set to fly around the moon in Artemis 2 mission in 2024

The new strategy seems to be working well, and the team has been keeping an eye on the spacecraft for a few weeks. This extension of the scientific mission of Voyager 2 is an incredible achievement in spaceflight history, and NASA is still able to squeeze added life from these pioneering probes after all these years.