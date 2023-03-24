NASA says Boeing's Starliner crewed voyage delayed again

Boeing's first mission carrying astronauts to space aboard its Starliner capsule has been delayed, Reuters reported. As per the report, the mission is delayed until at least the summer 2023.
The reason for this delay is cited in last-minute tests and technical debates. The mission was previously planned for late April but NASA's space operations chief Kathy Lueders said that the Starliner mission is now slated "as teams assess readiness and complete verification work" for the spacecraft." She did not provide further details about the reasons for the delay.
Head of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, Steve Stich, said in an interview before the delay that the certification process for the spacecraft had taken "a little longer than we expected".
Finding a new launch date after April will be complicated for Boeing due to heavy traffic at the space station over the next few months and a tight schedule for United Launch Alliance — Starliner's launch provider.
Starliner's debut crewed mission will carry commander Butch Wilmore and pilot Suni Williams to the International Space Station (ISS) and will be a crucial moment for Boeing's space unit. It represents the spacecraft's final test flight before joining rival SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule as the second NASA-approved ride to orbit.
Boeing has struggled to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX in the nascent market for private astronaut flights.
-With inputs from Reuters
First Published: Mar 24, 2023 10:39 AM IST
