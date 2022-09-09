NASA defers Artemis I launch to Sept 23-27 — why those dates

By CNBCTV18.com

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will be deferring the launch of its Artemis I mission to September 23-27. The latest delay comes in the wake of two aborted launches due to technical malfunction. The Moon mission, which ultimately aims to send humans back to the moon, suffered from fuel leaks and engine temperature issues during its previous two launch attempts in late August and early September.

Jim Free, senior NASA official, said that the organisation is looking at potential launch dates of September 23-27. The next potential launch date was chosen based on when the Moon is the closest to Earth within its 28-day cycle.

The first launch attempt on August 29 was halted when NASA engineers discovered a temperature issue with one of the four RS-25 engines (engine 3) in the rocket. The team of engineers found that the increased pressure during launch conditions was unable to bring the engine to the proper temperature required to start.

The second attempt to launch the 322-ft Space Launch System (SLS) was halted after repeated attempts by technicians to correct a leak of super-cooled liquid hydrogen propellant being pumped into the vehicle's core-stage fuel tanks proved to be unsuccessful.

The organisation hopes to launch the SLS with its Orion space capsule and three mannequins to test the safety and comfort of the space shuttle in the 42-day mission. The mission would see the SLS take a trip to the Moon, orbit it, and then return to Earth.

The scientific observations from Artemis I will then be used for the first crewed lunar mission in decades, Artemis II. The SLS uses 700,000 gallons of super cold liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen propellant to take its massive frame into space, and is the most powerful rocket on Earth currently.