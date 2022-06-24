NASA to launch pathfinder CAPSTONE on June 27: Here’s where you can watch it live

US space agency NASA will live stream the launch of its crucial mission to the moon – the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE). The CAPSTONE, a tiny CubeSat about the size of a microwave oven, will become the first spacecraft to fly a specific unique lunar orbit and serve as a pathfinder for other future missions to the moon with the crew.

After several delays, the CAPSTONE will be launched on Monday, June 27, from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula.

Where to watch

The instantaneous launch opportunity opens at 6 am EDT (3.30 pm IST) on June 27. Through July 27, backup opportunities will be available to NASA to accommodate potential weather or technical delays to the launch. The live coverage of the launch event will begin at 5 am (2.30 pm IST) on June 27 on NASA Television, the agency's website , and the NASA app.

What will the CAPSTONE do?

The CAPSTONE is designed and built by Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, a Terran Orbital Corporation. It is owned and operated by Advanced Space on behalf of NASA. The destination of the CubeSat is the near rectilinear halo orbit (NRHO). This is the first spacecraft to test the stability of the new orbit NRHO around the moon.

According to researchers, the pull of gravity from the earth and the moon interact in this spot in space to allow for a nearly-stable orbit. NASA plans to use this unique type of orbit for parking its lunar-orbiting space station Gateway, which will be a multipurpose outpost for long-term lunar missions as part of its Artemis program.

The NRHO orbit will also provide an unobstructed view of the earth and good coverage of the lunar South Pole. The Artemis III is scheduled to take two astronauts to the lunar South Pole in 2024-25 and construct a lunar base.

Learn about CAPSTONE

NASA has invited the public to join the virtual NASA Social to learn more about the CAPSTONE mission.