NASA's Artemis I Live Updates: Engineers pause flowing liquid hydrogen into the core stage due to a small leak

NASA's ambitious Artemis 1 Moon program is set to make its third launch attempt on Wednesday at 1:04 a.m. EST (06:04 GMT) that is 11.30 am IST.
NASA's ambitious Artemis 1 Moon program is set to make its launch attempt on Wednesday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps
IST5 Min(s) Read
Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say
IST5 Min(s) Read
Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer
IST5 Min(s) Read
The Artemis 1 stack includes the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket, and the Orion spacecraft which is scheduled to take off from Complex 39B of the Kennedy Space Center at 1:04 a.m. EST (06:04 GMT) that is 11.30 am IST. The mission is 25-day voyage around the moon and back without astronauts aboard.
Engineers have paused flowing liquid hydrogen into the core stage because of a small leak on a hydrogen valve. NASA said that it has mobilised a “red crew” team to fix this issue.
How to watch the live launch of Artemis-1?
NASA will stream full coverage for the launch will begin at 10.30 PM ET (9 AM IST). However, the live coverage for tanking operations started earlier on 3.30 PM ET on November 15 (2 AM IST on November 16).
NASA’s official YouTube channel will stream the launch day events live. Additionally, NASA TV will be streaming on Facebook, Twitch, the NASA website, and in 4K on the NASA UHD channel.
You can watch the entire event through the link here.
Also Read:Who is Artemis? NASA's latest mission to the Moon is named after an ancient lunar goddess turned feminist icon
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!