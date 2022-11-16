NASA's Artemis I Live Updates: Engineers pause flowing liquid hydrogen into the core stage due to a small leak

NASA's ambitious Artemis 1 Moon program is set to make its third launch attempt on Wednesday at 1:04 a.m. EST (06:04 GMT) that is 11.30 am IST.

The Artemis 1 stack includes the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket, and the Orion spacecraft which is scheduled to take off from Complex 39B of the Kennedy Space Center at 1:04 a.m. EST (06:04 GMT) that is 11.30 am IST. The mission is 25-day voyage around the moon and back without astronauts aboard.

Engineers have paused flowing liquid hydrogen into the core stage because of a small leak on a hydrogen valve. NASA said that it has mobilised a “red crew” team to fix this issue.

How to watch the live launch of Artemis-1?

NASA will stream full coverage for the launch will begin at 10.30 PM ET (9 AM IST). However, the live coverage for tanking operations started earlier on 3.30 PM ET on November 15 (2 AM IST on November 16).

NASA’s official YouTube channel will stream the launch day events live. Additionally, NASA TV will be streaming on Facebook, Twitch, the NASA website, and in 4K on the NASA UHD channel.