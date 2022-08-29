NASA Artemis 1: Know all about the launch of most powerful rocket ever built

By CNBCTV18.com

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to launch its "most powerful rocket ever built" to the moon for a 45-day voyage. Artemis 1, the rocket, shall orbit the moon and return to the earth. The rocket will be launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Monday.

According to NASA, Artemis 1 is the first of three rockets to be sent to the moon. By 2025, all three missions will be launched to the moon, and subsequently, astronauts will set foot on the moon for the first time in 50 years.

Regarding Artemis 1, the US-based space agency has revealed that the rocket comprises "Orion, a six-person deep-space exploration capsule atop a 98m (322ft), 2,600-tonne (2,875-ton) Space Launch System (SLS) mega-rocket".

When to watch Artemis 1 launch?

The rocket is scheduled for its maiden lift-off at 8.33 am ET (1.33 pm UK time) 6:00 pm IST on Monday. A live feed of the mission can be streamed at NASA's YouTube channel

In a statement to The Associated Press, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, “We’re going to stress it and test it. We’re going to make it do things that we would never do with a crew on it in order to try to make it as safe as possible.”

The Artemis 1 is supposed to stay in space longer than any human spacecraft has without docking to a space station. It will travel 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon. After the completion of its 45-day mission, the Artemis 1 is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean in October.