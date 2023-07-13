The thought of a soft landing on any planet or the Moon is a terrifying few minutes for space scientists. The greatest challenge for soft landing is to detect the ground and land on the ground at the right speed, says Amitabha Ghosh, a scientist for NASA’s Rover mission to Mars, and a part of the Mars Pathfinder mission, in an exclusive interview.

Amitabha Ghosh, a scientist for NASA’s Rover mission to Mars and a part of the Mars Pathfinder mission has won several accolades in the field of space science. In an exclusive interview over the phone he spoke about the race for lunar missions, the challenges of soft landing and India’s leap frogging in space technology and, of course, on Chandrayaan-3. Edited excerpts:

Why is soft landing on the moon a challenge?

The thought of a soft landing on any planet or the M oon is a terrifying few minutes for space scientists. The greatest challenge for soft landing is to detect the ground and land on the ground at the right speed. For instance, the speed of Apollo-11 went down to around 2.5 ft/ sec at the time of landing. So the spacecraft's speed at the time of landing for Chandrayaan-3 has to be less than minimum prescribed velocity. If the velocity is more than the minimum that is required, it can cause significant damage to the electronics onboard the lander. This is a challenge of the soft landing on the moon or any another planet.

For Mars, there is an additional complexity-- there is a significant travel time for a signal sent to the spacecraft and back, wherein it takes 20 minutes to send the signal and for it to come back. But in the Moon, the signal transmission is near instantaneous and less complex than Mars. For that reason, one can get away with less automation in the landing sequence. ISRO must have done a lot of test for all these parameters.

There is a lunar race among many countries including India. Besides national pride, why is the Moon an important destination for space programmes?

National pride of course is a major component. But the Moon is the new frontier for space exploration in the 21st century. As part of the Artemis Program, the US will go to the Moon hopefully to set up a permanent base there. It will be strategically important if India is able to be a part of this global effort.

Why is landing on the poles of the Moon difficult?

Landing anywhere on the Moon is not easy. Thus, it is not easy to land at the Equator either. The p oles have some unique characteristics, specifically, uneven terrain, extreme temperatures, uneven sunlight. NASA and ISRO are developing a strategic framework for human spaceflight cooperation this year in this regard.

How do you look at this international cooperation in boosting space capabilities?

It is a positive sign that India has signed the Artemis Accord. This sets up the stage for cooperation on the Artemis Program. It remains to be seen how exactly ISRO/NASA will cooperate on the Artemis Program in the future. Cooperation happens when there is a combination of political will and complementing capabilities in Science or Engineering.

How do you see India’s ambition to take humans to space?

India’s Gaganyaan mission is very exciting. This mission will be much bigger than the other robotic initiatives of ISRO. Human space flight is much harder than robotic space flight. When you fly humans to space, you have to maintain a comfortable temperature, pressure in the cabin.

One needs life support systems and lot of engineering redundancies to protect astronauts. Hence, human spaceflight is more complicated and much more expensive.

Why have there been some failures in the private missions?

There have some mishaps with the private missions because spaceflight, in general, even robotic, is an expensive proposition. The budget of a private mission to the Moon is, for example, of the order of $100 million. And, there is no ROI and no backup plan if it crashes. Private missions may have to take hard engineering decisions while keeping the budget.

If critical engineering decisions are compromised in the process, the mission fails. Although a couple of private missions have been unsuccessful, I am sure they will be a part of the landscape in later part of this decade onwards. Cost of development of technology has gone done very significantly and private missions will soon play an even more important role. NASA has already started outsourcing exploration of the Moon to private companies. NASA will pay a certain amount to private companies: and in exchange, NASA will buy the data from the Moon. This NASA Program is called the Commercial Lunar Payload Services or CLPS.

Mars or Moon --which is a more complex space mission?

Mars is definitely more complex. First, there is a latency of more than 40 minutes of signal travel time between Mars and Earth. In the M oon it is less than 3 seconds. Also, Mars is much further away -- it takes 7 months to reach Mars, but Moon can be reached in as short as 3 days.