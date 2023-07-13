The thought of a soft landing on any planet or the Moon is a terrifying few minutes for space scientists. The greatest challenge for soft landing is to detect the ground and land on the ground at the right speed, says Amitabha Ghosh, a scientist for NASA’s Rover mission to Mars, and a part of the Mars Pathfinder mission, in an exclusive interview.

Amitabha Ghosh, a scientist for NASA’s Rover mission to Mars and a part of the Mars Pathfinder mission has won several accolades in the field of space science. In an exclusive interview over the phone he spoke about the race for lunar missions, the challenges of soft landing and India’s leap frogging in space technology and, of course, on Chandrayaan-3. Edited excerpts:

Why is soft landing on the moon a challenge?

The thought of a soft landing on any planet or the M oon is a terrifying few minutes for space scientists. The greatest challenge for soft landing is to detect the ground and land on the ground at the right speed. For instance, the speed of Apollo-11 went down to around 2.5 ft/ sec at the time of landing. So the spacecraft's speed at the time of landing for Chandrayaan-3 has to be less than minimum prescribed velocity. If the velocity is more than the minimum that is required, it can cause significant damage to the electronics onboard the lander. This is a challenge of the soft landing on the moon or any another planet.