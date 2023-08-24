Meet Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, the ISRO scientist behind success of Chandrayaan-3 mission

India's ambitious lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 , successfully touched down on the lunar surface on August 23, marking a monumental achievement for the nation's space programme. Amid the celebrations for the historic achievement of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), from common people to politicians, all are praising the team of scientists behind the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Nearly 54 women engineers and scientists were part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and they handled several important responsibilities. The Chandrayaan-3 mission was headed by senior scientist Dr Ritu Karidhal Srivastava.

Who is Ritu Karidhal Srivastava?

Dr Srivastava is a senior scientist of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who has played an integral part in building India's space missions' trajectory. Her journey, for which she is affectionately known as the ‘Rocket Woman of India,’ is an inspiring example of determination and academic achievement.

She completed her Bachelor's degree in Physics from Lucknow University and her passion for space led her to pursue a Master's degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). She then went on to pursue a PhD in Physics.

Then, Dr. Srivastava cracked the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) six months into her Ph.D. This marked a turning point, prompting her to leave her PhD studies behind and venture into space exploration. Guided by her professor, Manisha Gupta, she joined ISRO.

At the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), her educational background and exceptional performance at IISc catapulted her into challenging roles, where she fearlessly tackled advanced projects usually reserved for senior scientists.

In a TEDx talk, Dr. Srivastava highlighted that she was being given projects that were very advanced even when there were senior scientists available. This early recognition and trust fuelled her confidence and ignited her passion for the field.

Dr Ritu Karidhal Srivastava's leadership journey at the ISRO started with her appointment as the Deputy Mission Director of the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) - Mangalyaan-1. This historical mission, launched on November 5, 2013, marked India's first interplanetary endeavour.

Subsequently, she took over as the Mission Director of Chandrayaan -2, successfully launched on July 22, 2019. Her most recent achievement, leading Chandrayaan-3, marks another milestone in her illustrious career.

Launched on July 14, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, the mission triumphantly soft-landed on the moon on August 23, 2023.

The senior ISRO scientist’s dedication has garnered numerous accolades, including the ‘ISRO Young Scientist Award,’ ‘ISRO Team Award for MOM (2015),’ ‘ASI Team Award,’ and ‘Women Achievers in Aerospace (2017)’ by the Society of Indian Aerospace Technologies & Industries (SIATI). Her impact extends beyond borders, with over 20 published papers in international and national publications.