Meet Kelly Haston - The Canadian biologist who will 'spend a year on Mars'

Kelly Haston along with three other volunteers will be living in a Mars like habitat, called the Mars Dune Alpha, which is a 700 square-foot stimulated environment of the red planet, in Houston, Texas for the next 12 months.

Canadian biologist, Kelly Haston will be one of the four volunteers who will spend a year in a simulated Mars-like habitat in Houston, Texas, starting from the end of next month. NASA has carefully chosen, interviewed and tested participants for the CHAPEA, or Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, ground-based mission.

Set to begin in June at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, the long-duration experiments will be conducted to evaluate a crew’s behaviour in an isolated environment before a real mission takes off.

Kelly Haston will be serving as the mission commander for NASA.

“I'm very excited about this, but I'm also realistic about what the challenge is,” Haston, a 52-year-old biologist, told AFP.

“We are just going to pretend that we’re there,” she added in the report summing up her participation.

ALSO READ |

The participants of the experiment will face challenges like equipment failures and water limitations and a communication delay.

As per the information from NASA, the communications of the volunteers with the outside world will suffer from similar delays that exist between Earth and Mars.

Their messages will take up to 20 minutes to reach the outside world, depending on the planets' positions and it would take about a total of 40 minutes for them to get a reply.

Joining Haston in the experiment will be Ross Brockwell, an American structural engineer who will perform the role of a flight engineer, American emergency physician Nathan Jones who will be the medical officer and Alyssa Shannon, an advanced practice nurse in California who will serve as the science officer.

The simulated habitat called the Mars Dune Alpha, is a 700 square-foot, 3D printed facility, which simulated the environment of the red planet. It will have facilities like bedrooms, a gym, and a vertical farm to grow food.

The crew participating in the experiment will perform various tasks including wearing space suits to perform ‘spacewalks’ in an airlocked area filled with red sand.

Who is Kelly Haston?

Kelly Haston is a Canadian biologist who is a registered member of the Mohawk Nation of the Six Nations of the Grand River in Canada.

The research scientist has experience with building models of human disease.

Haston spearheaded innovative stem cell-based projects.

She derived multiple cell types to help in working with infertility, liver disease, and neurodegeneration.

She is a permanent US citizen which made her eligible for the mission.

She has a Bachelor of Arts in integrative biology from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master of Arts in endocrinology from Stanford University in Palo Alto, California.

At Stanford, Haston worked on combining animal and cell-based approaches to discover biological defects associated with infertility.

She also holds a doctorate in biomedical sciences from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

Haston has postdoctoral work focused on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis at both Harvard University and Stanford University.