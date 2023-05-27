English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homescience NewsMeet Kelly Haston The Canadian biologist who will 'spend a year on Mars'

    Meet Kelly Haston - The Canadian biologist who will 'spend a year on Mars'

    Meet Kelly Haston - The Canadian biologist who will 'spend a year on Mars'
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 27, 2023 2:24:34 PM IST (Published)

    Kelly Haston along with three other volunteers will be living in a Mars like habitat, called the Mars Dune Alpha, which is a 700 square-foot stimulated environment of the red planet, in Houston, Texas for the next 12 months.

    Canadian biologist, Kelly Haston will be one of the four volunteers who will spend a year in a simulated Mars-like habitat in Houston, Texas, starting from the end of next month. NASA has carefully chosen, interviewed and tested participants for the CHAPEA, or Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, ground-based mission.

    Set to begin in June at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, the long-duration experiments will be conducted to evaluate a crew’s behaviour in an isolated environment before a real mission takes off.
    Kelly Haston will be serving as the mission commander for NASA.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X