Meet Kelly Haston - The Canadian biologist who will 'spend a year on Mars'

Kelly Haston along with three other volunteers will be living in a Mars like habitat, called the Mars Dune Alpha, which is a 700 square-foot stimulated environment of the red planet, in Houston, Texas for the next 12 months.

Canadian biologist, Kelly Haston will be one of the four volunteers who will spend a year in a simulated Mars-like habitat in Houston, Texas, starting from the end of next month. NASA has carefully chosen, interviewed and tested participants for the CHAPEA, or Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, ground-based mission.

Set to begin in June at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, the long-duration experiments will be conducted to evaluate a crew’s behaviour in an isolated environment before a real mission takes off.

Kelly Haston will be serving as the mission commander for NASA.