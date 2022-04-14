A massive solar geomagnetic storm is likely to hit the Earth and some other planets today. During this storm, the Sun would discharge Coronal Mass Ejection (large expulsions of plasma and magnetic fields) with high-intensity energy toward the Earth and a few other planets of our solar system. This storm is expected to impact power grids and radio signals globally, according to space agencies.

The magnetic activity on the corona — the outermost portion of the Sun's atmosphere — causes such solar flares, say experts. Divulging more details about the predicted solar geomagnetic storm, the Centre of Excellence in Space Sciences India (CESSI) tweeted, "Our model fit indicates a very high probability of Earth impact on April 14, 2022, with speeds ranging between 429-575 km/s. Low to Moderate geomagnetic perturbations are expected. Currently, solar wind and near-Earth space environmental conditions are returning to nominal levels."

Explaining the possible impacts of this solar flare, Dr Tamitha Skov, a well-known space weather physicist, tweeted, "A gorgeous filament eruption in the Earth-Strike Zone! NOAA and NASA solar storm prediction models indicate impact by mid-day April 14! Expect aurora down to mid-latitudes, sporadic disruptions of GPS reception & amateur radio propagation, especially on Earth's nightside!"

Meanwhile, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a US-based agency, has said that areas in higher altitudes would be more affected by the geomagnetic storm. The body has predicted power outages and disruption in radio signals at higher altitudes across the globe. However, the mid-altitude areas may not feel much impact from the storm but power disruptions are likely in these places as well.

The impact of the storm may continue tomorrow as well. "A Geomagnetic Storm Watch has been issued for 14 Apr 2022, and a G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Watch has been issued for 15 Apr 2022 as Coronal Mass Ejection effects persist into the 15th," said US-based Space Weather Prediction Centre in its alert.

The storm won't pose any significant risk to humans on the ground but such solar flares emit radiation, exposure to which is not healthy either. Prolonged exposure to radiation can cause organ damage, radiation sickness, and cancer.