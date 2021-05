Astronomers, stargazers, and enthusiasts of celestial events around the world are excited about the upcoming Super Blood Moon on May 26. It will be the first Super Blood Moon after January 20, 2019.

The total lunar eclipse gives the moon a reddish hue and that’s why it’s popularly referred to as "Super Blood Moon". Unlike a solar eclipse, the full moon can be watched with the naked eye. During this period, the moon will appear to be about 8 percent larger than an average-sized full moon.

When do we get to see a Super Blood Moon?

The moon passes through the perigee (the point closest to Earth) and the apogee (the point farthest from Earth) every month. However, when the Moon is at (or near) its closest point to Earth and is full at the same time, it is called a “super moon”. During this cosmic phenomenon, the moon will be the closest to Earth on its elliptical path, making it appear a little brighter and bigger than usual.

How to watch the Super Blood Moon

In India, only the penumbral phase, space of partial illumination, of the Super Blood Moon will be visible. Observers will be able to see the supermoon throughout the night if the sky is clear. The super moon, like all full moons, rises in the east around sunset and sets in the west around sunrise.

The total lunar eclipse will be visible mostly from Eastern Asia, the Pacific Ocean, most parts of North and South America and Australia.

The celestial phenomenon can also be watched on the NASA website.

Eclipses to take place this year