The celestial phenomenon of Super Blood Moon is about to take place on May 26 for the first time in more than two years. During this, the moon will appear to be about 8 percent larger than an average-sized full moon and have a reddish hue.

The last time a Super Blood Moon was witnessed on January 20, 2019. Like the rest of the world, people in India are also enthused about the cosmic phenomenon.

When and where to see lunar eclipse 2021 in India?

The total lunar eclipse would start at 2:17 PM and end at 7:19 PM in India. However, the people in India will not be able to view the Blood Moon as the moon will be below the eastern horizon during the eclipse. Those living in the eastern part of India will likely be able to see the last part of the eclipse. The partial eclipse of the moon will start around 3:15 PM and end at 6:22 PM in Kolkata.

The total lunar eclipse will be visible mostly from Eastern Asia, the Pacific Ocean, most parts of North and South America, and Australia but an individual in any part of the world can catch the re-run of the celestial phenomenon on the NASA website.

What's a Super Blood Moon and when does it appear?

The moon passes through the perigee (the point closest to Earth) and the apogee (the point farthest from Earth) every month. However, when the Moon is at (or near) its closest point to Earth and is full at the same time, it is called a “super moon”. During this cosmic phenomenon, the moon will be the closest to Earth on its elliptical path, making it appear a little brighter and bigger than usual.

Eclipses to take place this year: