CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homescience NewsLuna 25 collides with moon's surface, says Russian space agency Roscosmos

Luna 25 collides with moon's surface, says Russian space agency Roscosmos

"According to the results of the preliminary analysis, due to the deviation of the actual parameters of the impulse from the calculated ones, the device switched to an off-design orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the lunar surface," the Russian space agency Roscosmos said. 

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 20, 2023 3:27:13 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
Luna 25 collides with moon's surface, says Russian space agency Roscosmos
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft has collided on to the surface of the moon, its space agency Roscosmos said.

Earlier on Saturday, the spacecraft witnessed an abnormal situation after a command was issued for it to enter its pre-landing orbit.
"The measures taken on August 19 and 20 to search for the device and get into contact with it did not produce any results. According to the results of the preliminary analysis, due to the deviation of the actual parameters of the impulse from the calculated ones, the device switched to an off-design orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the lunar surface," the Russian space agency said.
It added that a specially-formed inter-departmental commission will deal with the issues of clarifying the reasons for the loss.
Failue of the mission underscores the decline of the space power of Russia since its glory days during the Cold War when Moscow was the first to launch its Sputnik 1 satellite into the Earth's orbit in 1957, and Yuri Gagarin, the Soviet cosmonaut, became the first man to travel to space in 1961.
The country has not attempted a moon mission ever since its Luna 24 in 1976, when Leonid Brezhnev was the Kremlin chief. Luna-25 was estimated to execute a soft landing on the moon's south polar region on August 21.
Russia's Luna-25 had been racing against India's Chandrayaan 3, which is scheduled for a soft landing on the south polar region of the moon on August 23 between 5.30pm and 6.30pm. No other country has managed to soft land their spacecraft on the south polar region of the moon, so far.
Earlier this month, ISRO Chairman S Somnath had said the Vikram lander would make a soft landing on the lunar surface even if everything fails.
He had said even if everything fails, all the sensors, if nothing works, the Vikram landing will still make a landing. He said the Vikram Lander has been designed in such a way that it should be able to handle many failuers, provided all the algorithms work properly. We have also ensured that if the two engines of the Vikram lander do not work properly this time, it will still be able to land, he said.
Catch LIVE updates here
First Published: Aug 20, 2023 2:47 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Moon

Recommended Articles

View All
Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business

Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business

Aug 19, 2023 IST4 Min Read

How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time

How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time

Aug 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

How to maximize your savings with tax planning?

How to maximize your savings with tax planning?

Aug 19, 2023 IST3 Min Read

How pumped storage hydropower works, why India's power sector needs this tech & more | Explained

How pumped storage hydropower works, why India's power sector needs this tech & more | Explained

Aug 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X