Luna-25 witnesses 'abnormal situation' during transfer to pre-landing orbit

Russia's Luna-25 witnessed an abnormal situation after a command was issued for it to enter its pre-landing orbit on Saturday, August 19, the space corproation Roscosmos said, news agency TASS reported.

"Today, in accordance with the flight program of the Luna-25 probe, at 2:10 p.m. Moscow time, a command was issued to the probe to enter the pre-landing orbit. During the operation an emergency occurred on the space probe that did not allow it to perform the maneuver in accordance with the required parameters," Roscosmos said, Russian news agency TASS said.

The specialists of the command and control team were analysing the situation.

The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle, which was arrying the Luna-25 was launched around 2.10am on August 11 from the Vostochny cosmodrome. On August 12 and 14, the performed two trajectory corrections and on August 16, the automatic probe entered the lunar orbit.