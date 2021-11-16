Longest partial lunar eclipse to occur on November 19 after 580 years; here are key things to know

The longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years will occur on November 19 when the Earth will be positioned between the Moon and the Sun. Viewers will be able to see the sunlight that is reflected by the Moon being interrupted as the Moon turns dark, surrounded by a halo of light when the Earth comes between the two celestial bodies.

The partial Lunar eclipse will be visible from North America, South America, eastern Asia, Australia and the Pacific region. In India, the rare phenomenon will be visible from a few areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, Director of Research and Academic at MP Birla Planetarium Debiprosad Duari was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Space enthusiasts can also catch the eclipse through live streams that will be broadcast around the world including by NASA and by timeanddate.com.

Duari said that the partial eclipse will start at 12.48 pm and end at 4.17 pm and the duration of the eclipse will be 3 hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds, making it the longest in 580 years

The upcoming lunar eclipse will be the second one of the year, the previous one was the Super Flower Blood Moon that took place on May 26. Only three lunar eclipses are possible in a year. While NASA has predicted a total of 228 lunar eclipses to occur in this century, the upcoming one is set to be of the longest duration.

-With agency inputs