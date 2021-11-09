Longest partial lunar eclipse of century on Nov 18-19: How to watch, other details

The longest partial lunar eclipse of the century will be occurring on November 18-19, when the Earth will be positioned between the Moon and the Sun. Viewers will be able to see the sunlight that is reflected by the Moon being interrupted as the Moon turns dark, surrounded by a halo of light, when the Earth comes between the two celestial bodies.

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth does not cast a perfect shadow on the Moon and only a portion of its surface is obscured by Earth’s shadow. Despite the fact that the Moon and Sun are of wildly different sizes and at astronomical distances from the Earth, they appear to be of roughly equal size when viewed from the surface of the Earth in a cosmic coincidence.

The upcoming lunar eclipse will be the second one of the year, the previous one was the Super Flower Blood Moon that took place on May 26. Only three lunar eclipses are possible in a year. While the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has predicted a total of 228 lunar eclipses to occur in this century, the upcoming one is set to be of the longest duration.