Light + LED Expo India to showcase lighting displays from over 200 exhibitors

By CNBCTV18.COM

As the festival of lights highlights India’s steadily improving domestic market, Light + LED Expo India is priming up for its highly-anticipated opening from 3 – 5 November 2022. The trade fair deemed to be India’s biggest lighting exhibition, will display over 1000 lighting products and technologies from more than 200 exhibitors, including a strong line-up of ‘Make in India’ products.

Jointly organised by Messe Frankfurt India and ELCOMA (Electric Lamp and Component Manufacturers Association of India),the mega trade fair will showcase an expansive range of lighting technologies and solutions, inclusive of finished products and accessories, lighting component and raw materials, smart lighting systems, solar lights as well as LED manufacturing equipment and machinery.

The Indian government is intently working to upscale the resourcefulness and production capacity of Indian lighting manufacturers by incentivising localisation. Owing to advanced technological know-how, world-class production standards and cost advantage, the Indian lighting industry has the ability to become the world’s most lucrative lighting market.

Giving Indian manufacturers an opportune platform to showcase their expertise in lighting production and actively supporting India’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” mission, Light + LED Expo India will exhibit a strong line-up of ‘Make in India’ products, technologies and solutions. Lighting and component manufacturers including iTvis, S2B2, Crescent Opto, Uniglobus (Polycab), LC Tech, Dominar, Persung Alloy, Accent Controls, Kevin Electro, Rabyte, Fulham, Semiconic, Componix, Juki India, Lumens Technology, Mexitech among others will be part of this three-day fair.

Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holding Ltd, underlined the significance of the exhibition: “Light + LED Expo India will induce business interactions of an unprecedented scale. It will provide a perfect platform for local lighting manufacturers to showcase their extensive technological capabilities before local and global industry players. We are confident that it will have a burgeoning impact in the progress of India’s domestic lighting sector.”

Backed by the support of Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and chief industry associations such as Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), The Energy Resources Institute (TERI), Luminaires Accessories Components Manufacturers Association (LACMA) and Indian Buildings Congress (IBC), Light + LED Expo India aims to be a key business platform for lighting manufacturers to showcase their latest lighting solutions and connect with a myriad of trade buyers and key industry figures.