Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homescience News

    Light + LED Expo India to showcase lighting displays from over 200 exhibitors

    Light + LED Expo India to showcase lighting displays from over 200 exhibitors

    Light + LED Expo India to showcase lighting displays from over 200 exhibitors
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Updated)

    As the festival of lights highlights India’s steadily improving domestic market, Light + LED Expo India is priming up for its highly-anticipated opening from 3 – 5 November 2022. The trade fair deemed to be India’s biggest lighting exhibition, will display over 1000 lighting products and technologies from more than 200 exhibitors, including a strong line-up of ‘Make in India’ products.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

    High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Jointly organised by Messe Frankfurt India and ELCOMA (Electric Lamp and Component Manufacturers Association of India),the mega trade fair will showcase an expansive range of lighting technologies and solutions, inclusive of finished products and accessories, lighting component and raw materials, smart lighting systems, solar lights as well as LED manufacturing equipment and machinery.
    The Indian government is intently working to upscale the resourcefulness and production capacity of Indian lighting manufacturers by incentivising localisation. Owing to advanced technological know-how, world-class production standards and cost advantage, the Indian lighting industry has the ability to become the world’s most lucrative lighting market.
    Giving Indian manufacturers an opportune platform to showcase their expertise in lighting production and actively supporting India’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” mission, Light + LED Expo India will exhibit a strong line-up of ‘Make in India’ products, technologies and solutions. Lighting and component manufacturers including iTvis, S2B2, Crescent Opto, Uniglobus (Polycab), LC Tech, Dominar, Persung Alloy, Accent Controls, Kevin Electro, Rabyte, Fulham, Semiconic, Componix, Juki India, Lumens Technology, Mexitech among others will be part of this three-day fair.
    Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holding Ltd, underlined the significance of the exhibition: “Light + LED Expo India will induce business interactions of an unprecedented scale. It will provide a perfect platform for local lighting manufacturers to showcase their extensive technological capabilities before local and global industry players. We are confident that it will have a burgeoning impact in the progress of India’s domestic lighting sector.”
    Backed by the support of Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and chief industry associations such as Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), The Energy Resources Institute (TERI), Luminaires Accessories Components Manufacturers Association (LACMA) and Indian Buildings Congress (IBC), Light + LED Expo India aims to be a key business platform for lighting manufacturers to showcase their latest lighting solutions and connect with a myriad of trade buyers and key industry figures.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Next Article

    NASA to launch resupply mission to International Space Station on November 6

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng