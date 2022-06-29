Life on Mars? Rock samples from NASA's Curiosity Mars rover may contain key info

NASA’s Curiosity rover drilled samples from the Gale Crater, an ancient lake on Mars, which were used by scientists to measure the total amount of organic carbon, a key ingredient in the molecules of life. This was discovered in Martian rocks, for the first time, according to a statement released by NASA.

A car-sized Mars rover, Curiosity is designed to explore the Gale Crater on Mars as part of NASA's Mars Science Laboratory mission.

Organic carbon is carbon bound to a hydrogen atom and it is believed to be the basis for organic molecules, which are created and used by all life forms. However, organic carbon alone does not prove the existence of life on Mars as it can come from non-living sources as well like meterorites, volcanoes, or from surface reactions.

As per NASA, organic carbon has been found on Mars before, but the previous measurements only provided information on specific compounds, or represented measurements taken from just portion of the carbon in the rocks. However, the new measurement gives the total amount of organic carbon in these sample rocks.

“Total organic carbon is one of several measurements that help us understand how much material is available as feedstock for prebiotic chemistry and potentially biology,” Jennifer Stern, lead author of the study and a space scientist at NASA said in the statement.

NASA successfully launches first commercial rocket from Australian spaceport

According to Stern, at least 200 to 273 parts per million of organic carbon was found in the rock samples. This measurement is comparable to, or even more than the amount of organic compound found in rocks from the very low-life places on the Earth. It is also more than the amount that has been previously detected in Mars meteorites.

Stern also mentions that while biology can’t be ruled out completely, the existence of organic carbon and its isotopes is not sufficient proof of life on Mars, as they can come from non-living sources as well.

Mars today does not have a suitable environment for life, but there is evidence that the Red Planet was more Earth-like billions of years ago, with a thicker atmosphere and liquid water on its surface which are key ingredients for life.

The Curiosity rover drilled samples from the 3.5-billion-year-old mudstone rocks in the Yellowknife Bay formation of Gale Crater. The mudstone was formed as very fine sediment in the water settled at the bottom of the lake got buried. Organic carbon was part of this sediment material and got incorporated into the mudstone as well.

To make the measurement, the Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) instrument, was used. In this process an oven heated the powdered rock samples to progressively higher temperatures. Oxygen and heat were used to convert the organic carbon in the rocks to carbon dioxide. Then, the amount of carbon dioxide was measured to find out the amount of organic carbon.

The experiment was performed in 2014 and it took years of analysis to understand the data and put the results in the context of the mission’s other discoveries in the Gale Crater. Since the process was a resource-intensive experiment, it was only performed once during Curiosity’s 10 years on Mars.

As per NASA, the Gale Crater had other conditions conducive to life apart from water and organic carbon, like chemical energy sources, low acidity, and other elements essential like oxygen, nitrogen and sulphur that are needed for biology. Scientists say that the location “would have offered a habitable environment for life, if it ever was present.”