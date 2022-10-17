Last Solar Eclipse of 2022 to take place a day after Diwali

By CNBCTV18.com

The last solar eclipse of 2022 is all set to take place next week on October 25, a day after Diwali. India will witness at least a fraction of the eclipse on the day. This partial eclipse will be visible in the northern hemisphere in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Guernsey in the United Kingdom. The maximal or darkest part of the eclipse will occur in the West Siberian Plain in Russia.

A partial solar eclipse occurs only when the Moon partially comes between the Earth and the Sun. The Moon casts its shadow on the Earth, forming an eclipse.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Date and Time

The eclipse will begin at 2:30 pm IST and will end at 6:30 pm IST on October 25. The eclipse will reach its maximum phase at 5:30 pm IST. As the partial eclipse crosses over the poles of the Earth, the surface of the planet will only catch the edge of the Moon’s shadow. The central point of the eclipse will pass over the North Pole and 82 percent of the Sun will be eclipsed, as compared to 80 percent in Russia. The portion of the Sun eclipsed is slated to drop to 70 percent in China, 63 percent in Norway, as well as 62 percent in Finland, reported Space.com.

The year 2022 was significant in terms of astronomical events as there were two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses this year. While the second solar eclipse is slated to occur on October 25, the first solar eclipse of 2022 took place on April 30. The two lunar eclipses occurred on May 15 and 16 and on November 8.

