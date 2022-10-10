    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Last partial solar eclipse of the year to occur on October 25

    Last partial solar eclipse of the year to occur on October 25

    Last partial solar eclipse of the year to occur on October 25
    The partial eclipse of October 25 will be visible from parts of Europe, the Urals and Western Siberia, Central Asia, Western Asia, South Asia and the northeast of Africa.

    The last and the only second partial solar eclipse of the year is set to occur on October 25. A partial solar eclipse occurs when the Moon only partially interposes itself between the Earth and the Sun, with the Moon’s shadow falling on the Earth.
    The partial eclipse of October 25 will be visible from parts of Europe, the Urals and Western Siberia, Central Asia, Western Asia, South Asia and the northeast of Africa. However, the maximal or ‘darkest’ part of the eclipse will be visible from the West Siberian Plain in Russia only, whereas most of India will be able to see at least a fraction of the eclipse on the day.
    The eclipse will begin from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm on October 25, and the maximal portion of the eclipse will happen around 4:30 pm, all times in IST. As a partial eclipse crosses over the poles of the Earth, the surface of the planet only catches the edges of the Moon’s shadow. The central point of the eclipse will pass over the North Pole during the October 25 eclipse. Here 82 percent of the Sun will be eclipsed, compared to 80 percent in Russia. The portion of the Sun eclipsed drops to 70 percent in China, 63 percent in Norway, and 62 percent in Finland, reported Space.com.
    Those trying to take a look at the crescent-shaped Sun during the eclipse are advised to use strong eye protection. Looking directly at the Sun during an eclipse can lead to blindness in a condition called solar retinopathy. This can occur no matter which phase the eclipse currently is in. Regular sunglasses are not sufficient eye protection for observing the Sun during an eclipse. Solar viewing or eclipse glasses are safer options.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
