Largest asteroid, twice the size of Burj Khalifa, to zip past Earth on May 27

A giant asteroid almost two km in diameter (roughly twice the size of Burj Khalifa) will make a relatively close approach to Earth later this week. As per NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the enormous asteroid is roughly 1.8 km in diameter, and it will be traveling at a staggering speed of around 47,200 mph or roughly 76,000 kmph as it flies by the Earth on Friday, May 27 (7:26 PM IST). It will miss our planet by about 2.5 million miles (4 million km) in its course which is a safe distance but relatively close in astronomical terms.

However, the asteroid has been classified as 'potentially hazardous', meaning it can cause severe damage to Earth if it changes its orbit. Despite being close, the asteroid won't be visible to the unaided eye. However, professional, and amateur astronomers can observe the asteroid with the help of telescopes, two nights before the fly by.

As per NASA, 7335 (1989 JA) is the largest asteroid that will make a close approach to Earth in 2022. It measures larger than about 99 percent of NEOs (Near Earth Objects) that NASA follows.

NASA monitors more than 29,000 NEOs each year. The 7335 (1989 JA) also fits into a class of asteroid called the Apollo-class which asteroids that orbit the sun and also periodically cross the Earth's orbit, Live Science reported.

The Apollo asteroid 7335 (1989 JA) was discovered by astronomer Eleanor Helin from the California-based Palomar Observatory in 1989. Experts and scientists strongly believe that the next flight of the asteroid will likely occur not before June 23, 2055. This year it will be closest to the Earth ever as in its next flight it will farther away.