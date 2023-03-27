Know the reason of rare sighting of northern lights in US skies

Several US states, including Washington, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and New York witnessed the rare sighting of northern lights this weekend.

Several parts of the United States witnessed a dazzling and rare display of the Northern Lights between Thursday night and Friday morning. Known as the aurora borealis, these sightings were reported in over a half-dozen US states, including Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Minnesota, Massachusetts Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota and New York.

Residents were in awe of the beautiful sightings and several photos of the rare sighting were posted on social media platforms by users.

The faint aurora is typically visible from dark places, thus it was tougher to witness the rare celestial phenomenon in metropolitan areas.

The best seasons for aurora watching are around the spring and fall equinoxes, the New York Post reported quoting NASA.

“Due to subtleties in the way the solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetosphere, there is a tendency toward larger geomagnetic storms, and thus better auroras, to occur near the equinoxes,” the NY Post report added.

What are Northern Lights and what causes them?

According to NASA, Auroras are created by the interaction of charged particles from the sun with atoms in the upper atmosphere. The protective magnetic field around Earth shields us from most of the energy and particles, which go unnoticed.

However, during solar storms or a coronal mass ejection, the sun ejects huge bubbles of electrified gas and other particles at high speeds that can travel through space.

Small particles from these clouds can breach the magnetic field lines of the earth at the north and south poles and enter the atmosphere. These particles then interact with gases in our atmosphere and cause beautiful displays of reddish or greenish light in the dark sky.

The colour of these lights is influenced by gasses such as oxygen, which radiates green and red lights while Nitrogen glows blue and purple.

Auroras that occur at the North Pole are called Aurora Borealis or northern lights and while the same occurring at the South Pole are called Aurora Australis, or the southern lights.

Why were the Northern Lights visible in the US?

According to a New York Times report, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center cited “stronger than anticipated” influences from an ongoing geomagnetic storm as the reason behind the widespread spectacle in the northern US.

This particular display of vibrant lights was caused by a massive gap in the Sun, scientifically known as a coronal hole, which brings an electromagnetic storm of solar winds to the Earth, the NY Post reported quoting a NASA scientist.

According to Alex Young, associate director for science at NASA Goddard’s Heliophysics Science Division, when the high-speed solar wind reaches Earth, the particles and the magnetic field it carries will interact with Earth’s magnetic field, effectively rattling it or ringing a bell, the Insider reported.